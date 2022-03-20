 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wes Smith

Wes Smith

  • Updated

Smith, Wes

Wes Smith lost his battle with cancer February 28, 2022. He is survived by his son, Rusty and wife, Libby. Wes and his family loved to travel. They traveled the world happily. Wes was also a referee for the "beautiful game." He loved working for soccer in Tucson. A Celebration of life will be at the Family Vista in Catalina.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Could hydrogen planes slow climate change?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News