Smith, Wes
Wes Smith lost his battle with cancer February 28, 2022. He is survived by his son, Rusty and wife, Libby. Wes and his family loved to travel. They traveled the world happily. Wes was also a referee for the "beautiful game." He loved working for soccer in Tucson. A Celebration of life will be at the Family Vista in Catalina.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.