WHALEY, Richard (Rick) E.
74, of Tucson, died August 6, 2018. Predeceased by parents, William and Elaine F. Whaley. Survived by son, Alfonso B.; two grandchildren, (Alfonso); two great-grandchildren, stepdaughter, Sandra Torres of Washington. Sister, Patricia Arndt. brother, William Whaley (Lorene). Cousins, Richard Fountain (Kathie); Wanda Anderson, of Houston,TX; James C. Fountain (Ellen); and Betty Beavers. Beloved Uncle Ricky to several nieces, nephews and his faithful companion, Louise the Cat. Rick was a Viet Nam Veteran having served in the US Navy, on destroyer escort, E.F. Larson. He will rest at Columbarium Wall at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Marana.