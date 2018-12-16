WHEELIN, James John III Our Railroad man.
With great sadness the family of James John Wheelin III of Benson, AZ announces his passing on October 25, 2018 at 80 years of age. He was born October 3, 1938 to Margery and James John Wheelin II in Tucson, AZ. James followed in his father's footsteps and retired from the S/P Railroad in 1998 as a Railroad Conductor after 39 dedicated years of service. James is survived in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Bonnie Wheelin; his son, Jerry and wife, Dana Wheelin; his daughter, Kimberly and husband, Glenn Pierce; his grandchildren, Amber, Patricia, Michelle, Krystal and Kyle. As well as his great-grandchildren, Dominik, Kasey, Kylie, Xavier and Makenzie; his long time friend and railroad brother, J.I. Cooper and his beloved dog, Baya. James will greatly be missed, but his memory will live on forever whenever hear the sound of a train's horn. We will always remember our railroad man.