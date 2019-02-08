WHITEHURST, Billy M. B- 9/30/1937. D- 2/5/2019.
Predeceased by wife, W. Novella Whitehurst. Survived by daughter, Cathi Whitehurst (David Capley); son, Greg Whitehurst (Terry); son, Jeff Whitehurst (Nancy); 18 grandchildren, 31 great- grandchildren. Partner and friend, Wilma Ferry. He worked 40 years at BHP Copper Mine. Served in the U.S. Army. He loved to travel - he has visited all 50 states. He liked to be in Pinetop, AZ. Survived by many friends. Viewing on Sunday, February 10, 2019, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Service on Monday, February 11, 2019 11:00 a.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY.