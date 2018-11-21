WHITTHORNE, John Ed
79, passed away suddenly on November 16, 2018, in Tucson, Arizona. He was born in Paris, Tennessee, on December 15, 1938 to Roger Lee Whitthorne and Margaret Grace Ray Whitthorne. He graduated from Tucson High School and from the University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in Business. He married Sharon Gaskill on December 16, 1961. John entered into the family's business, Whitthorne's Glass, and managed it until he sold it in 1988 and retired. He loved to play horseshoes and bridge, and he loved his family. John is survived by his wife, Sharon; his two sons, Perry (Elizabeth) and Paul (Sarah) Whitthorne; his four grandchildren, Nathaniel and Samuel of Tucson and Agatha and Margaret of New York; nephew, Scott (Deanna) Wheeler; nieces, Tracy Wheeler and Jodi Wheeler; brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Peggy Gaskill and nephews, Brad Gaskill and Greg Gaskill. He was predeceased by his sister, Carole Wheeler and nephew, Chad Wheeler. The family will be having an Open House on Sunday, November 25, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. to celebrate John's life. He was a wonderful man and we will all miss him. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.