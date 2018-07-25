WIGGINS, Vernon Clyde
passed peacefully into the grace of God July 20, 2018 in Tucson Arizona. He was born in 1924 to Vurbel and Lucile Wiggins in Clarkdale, Arizona. He spent his childhood and youth in the Verde Valley (Jerome, Clarkdale and Cottonwood) and cherished lifelong memories of his small town roots and idyllic childhood. He was the last surviving witness to the famous Clarkdale Bank robbery of 1928 and donated his father's written memories of the event to the Clarkdale Historical Society. During World War II he served in the Navy in the Atlantic, Mediterranean, and Pacific theaters. Clyde married Marilyn McCartan in Douglas, Arizona in 1948. He was a graduate of the University of Arizona and the Thunderbird School of International Management. He began his career as an accountant for Sperry Rand Corporation in Buffalo, New York before moving to Mexico City as the financial controller for Sperry's Mexico Operations. He relocated with his family to Phoenix, Arizona in 1960 and continued to work for Sperry Rand until his retirement in 1988. He was very fond of his extended family and is survived by his wife, Marilyn Wiggins (Tucson); son, Martin Wiggins (Cyndy) of Tucson; daughter, Roslyn Burns of Albuquerque and daughter, Adriene Morgan of Dallas. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Christopher and Devin Burns, Alex and Julie Morgan and Gavin Wiggins and by four great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 27, 2018 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY in Tucson, Arizona. A Funeral Service will held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.