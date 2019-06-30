ROSEY, Wilbert F.
was born in Detroit on July 10, 1928 to Francis and Bertha Rosey, and passed away in Tucson, Arizona on June 18, 2019. Bill was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army in Germany. Upon his discharge, he became a member of the Detroit Fire Department and worked primarily at Engine 46 from 1954 until he retired in 1972 and moved to Tucson, Arizona. Bill enjoyed working in his woodshop at his summer home in Pinetop, Arizona where he made toys each year for Sacred Heart Catholic Church to distribute to very deserving children. Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife, Emily, who he married on July 20, 1973; his parents, and his siblings, Harvey Rosey, Frank Rosey, Loretta Hempel (Donald), Bertha Vermeersch (John), and Frances Conover (John), and his very special friend and traveling companion, Patricia Conklin. He was very much loved and will be missed by his surviving family members: niece, Gail Conover Thomas and nephew, John Conover (Lynn), and his great-nephew, Jonathan Conover (Danica) and great-niece, Andrea Hughes (Andrew), along with many friends. A special thank you to Ron, Cathy, Chris and Rob Reid, and Sue and Jim Bell who Bill considered to be family, and who treated him as a member of theirs. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson, Arizona. Memorial contributions will be greatly appreciated by the family, and may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 601 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson AZ 85705. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.