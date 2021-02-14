Wilbur Palser

aged 85, passed away peacefully in Tucson, Arizona on January 8, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. It's been said that "You only walk the trail once", and Bill's trail was full of many memories both beautiful and somber all shared lovingly in various colorful stories Bill was well-known for. Bill's journey began in Brooklyn, New York, and he lived the remainder of his years in Tucson, Arizona where he celebrated many milestones, and enjoyed the beauty of the desert. Bill graduated from Tucson High and went on to proudly serve his Country in the Army Tank Corps as well as the Navy. Being a car enthusiast led Bill to open his own, successful used car lot. After retiring he traveled with his wife, Crystal, and their two dogs. He then got to work building his own roadster. He loved communing with the various wildlife at his beloved Mesquite Retreat (especially the quail and coyotes) and counting his beautiful night-blooming cereus. Bill was a devoted, loving, and loyal father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be very missed. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Crystal Palser; son, Bret Palser; father and mother, Bill Palser Sr. and Natalie Palser and sister, Janet Palser Hardy. He is survived by son, Walter Palser; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Palser; grandchildren, Britney and Bret Palser; sister, Gladys "Hap" Palser Beaven and brother-in-law, Larry Hardy; nieces and nephews, Julie Foster, Brad Beaven, Herb Beaven III, Mary Beaven, Doug Allen and John Hardy. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.