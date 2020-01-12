Wilda Mistler

MISTLER, Wilda Faye "Pat"
Pat went to our Lord on January 8, 2020. She was born July 6, 1931 in Hamlin, TX and is survived by her loving husband, John of 64 years; her loving sons, John (Anne), Michael (Tracy) and Mark (Kathy); grandchildren, Brandon, Beth (Greg) Koestner, Lauren, Forrest, Brian, Kevin, Kyle and great-grandchildren, Anna, William and Charlotte. Pat is also survived by her siblings, Lanetia Gayden, Linda O'Rear, Roy Smith, Mary Jane Valentino, Raymond Smith and Robert Smith and was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Lela Smith and sisters, Nellie Lawson and Wanda Alexander. Pat graduated from McGregor HS in McGregor, TX in 1948 where she was named Rodeo Queen. She graduated from the Providence Hospital/Baylor School of Nursing in Waco, TX in 1953 and worked as an operating room nurse for many years. Pat met and married John in Waco, TX in 1955 where he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They moved to Columbia, MO where she worked at University of Missouri Medical Center. After her second son Michael was born she chose to stay home and raise her boys and make a loving home for her family. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, team Mom and was involved as a volunteer for all of her son's activities. After moving to Tucson in 1972, Pat, John and their three sons joined the St. Pius X Catholic Church Community where she was a dedicated parishioner and volunteer for the remainder of her life. During her 48 years at St. Pius, Pat served as a faithful volunteer for the Hermanos Program, Religious Education, Special Ed program, Ladies Boutique and Bereavement Support Group. Pat also worked for many years for the Tucson Metropolitan Convention and Visitors Bureau. She enjoyed art and was very talented at oil painting. Her son's homes are filled with her beautiful paintings. Pat considered Fr. Harry, her many friends and fellow parishioners at St. Pius X as her second family. She was a devout Catholic and her Christian faith was the most important thing in her life. Pat's life was dedicated to caring for John and lovingly raising three sons which she described as the greatest joy of her life. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY CHAPEL, 5801 E. Grant Rd., from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. with Rosary at 5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo with burial at East Lawn following. A reception will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church following the burial.