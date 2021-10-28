Wilda Siegel

95, of Tucson, AZ passed away on October 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Dr. Albert Siegel; her daughter, Rebecca A. Siegel, and sister, Wilma "Billie" Crowell. She is survived by her children, Pamela, David (Deborah), and grandchildren, Chloe, Samuel, Eliana, and numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Highland Center, Ohio in 1926 Wilda spent her childhood in Ohio during the Great Depression. She completed nursing school at Riverside Hospital in Toledo and was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps. After graduation she met her future husband who was doing his residency training at Riverside Hospital. They met, fell in love, and married. Wilda was an animal lover, an avid reader, gardener, needle crafter, and wonderful cook. She was the most caring and loving mother one can imagine. She was active at our family's synagogue, Temple Israel, in Springfield, IL. Graveside services were held October 3, 2021 in the Young Israel Section of Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson, Rabbi Joseph Shemtov officiating. Donations in Wilda's memory may be made to Chabad Lubavitch of Tucson, Hermitage Cat Shelter, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.