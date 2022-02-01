Wilfred Sayles

Wilfred passed away January 24, 2022, he was born April 14, 1929, to Walter Sayles and Lucy Florence Pinckney Sayles in Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York. Will was the second son born into the family and the second of four children, Lucy Sayles (deceased); Benjamin "Benny" Sayles (deceased); and Mary E. Sayles Macklin (deceased). Will's father, Walter, was a lumber Foreman. His mother, Lucy, was a loving wife and a devout Christian who attended the A.M.E. Zion Church in Cornwall where Will was baptized on April 5, 1942. Will's parents represented the first generation of African Americans to truly qualify as free negroes, although the road was long and bumpy.

As the only African American in his class, Will completed his secondary education at the Cornwall-on-Hudson High School, graduating June 23, 1947, with accolades. He was presented the esteemed "Best All Around Senior Award" and the "Award to the Senior Having Contributed the Most to the Success of the School Paper, 'The Roving Reporter'," enormous acknowledgements bestowed upon an African American man during such turbulent times of racial discord. Will went on to obtain his certification in Electrical Technology from the State University of New York Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in White Plains, New York August 8, 1950. Will then entered the United States Army as a Private November 30, 1950. He received the rank of Corporal January 22, 1952. After faithfully serving his country as Personnel Administrative Supervisor in the United States Army, Will began his career with IBM January 19, 1953, and retired as Staff Financial Analyst after 31 years on January 1, 1984, at the young age of 54.