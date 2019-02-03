WILKA, Jeanette Marie (Buck)
On January 4, 2019, Jeanette peacefully passed into heaven. Jeanette was born on March 4, 1928 in Elmore, Ohio, to Elizabeth and Lewis Buck. She moved to Tucson in June 1961 with her husband, Lester, and children Shirley and John. She had a rich and full life that made everyone whose life she touched that much better. She is predeceased by her parents and brother Kenneth Buck. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Lester, daughter Shirley, son John, grandchildren Kassandra (Temple, TX), Emalie (Tucson), Sharon (San Antonio, TX) and Camden (Carlsbad, NM). Also surviving is her brother Edgar (Nancy) of Tucson and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd. on Friday, February 8, at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests Memorial Donations be to the Trinity Presbyterian Church Music Fund. God saw you getting tired so he closed his arms around you and whispered come to Me. He brought you to His garden so that you might rest. God's garden must be beautiful, he only takes the very best. And when we saw you sleeping so peaceful, we could not wish you back. Thank you God for allowing us to share our time with Jeanette. We will love you forever. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.