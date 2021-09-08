Willard Wentzel

WENTZEL, Willard A. Sr.,

88, passed away, peacefully, in his home on August 29, 2021.

He was born January 15, 1933.

He was the last member of his immediate family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Jane Wentzel;

four children, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The service will be held at Tree of Life Church (formerly Northwest Baptist Church), 2926 W. Curtis Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85705, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Because of his servant heart and love of God's Word, donations can be made, to the ministry of your choice.

He will be laid to rest at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery

in Marana, AZ.

Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.