Willett Gorham

87, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Grand Rapids, MN from heart issues. He was born in Evanston, IL on June 21, 1934, to Willett and Lucie Gorham. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Judith Mullins Gorham; daughters, Sue (Kris) Jennings of Freeport, ME and Sandra (Billy Hoopingarner) Gorham of La Crescent, MN. He was granddad to seven grandchildren, Alex, Alicia (Clay) Finch, Nick, Sam, and Zari Hoopingarner, and Max (Audrey Sandberg) Jennings and Emily Jennings; one great grandson, Jasper; and his sister, Dale (Jeff) Carstens. Willett, with Judith, spent summers at the family cottage on Pokegama Lake near Grand Rapids, MN and winters in La Crescent, MN. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine, MN. Willett had a life well lived spent with family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to the University of Arizona A Club Letter Winners Associations, University of Arizona Athletics, 1 National Champion Drive, Tucson, AZ 85721 or the Mullins Scholarship Award Fund, Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, 350 N.W. 1st Avenue, Suite E., Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Coleraine, MN.