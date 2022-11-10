 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William Alvarez

63, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away October 15, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Gloria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Alvarez; brothers, Danny, Arcenio and Edward Alvarez and sister, Carol Ramirez. He was an avid Oakland Raiders fan. Billy had many friends and family who loved him and will miss him greatly. His two dogs will also miss him. Services for William will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANBEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 South Park Ave, Tucson, AZ, 85706 with a Rosary and Service from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

