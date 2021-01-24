William Amspaugh

AMSPAUGH, William Glenn
1922-2021
Passed away January 10, 2021. Bill and his wife were residents of Tucson for 38 years, residing at Friendly Village of the Catalinas. He was born in Antwerp, Ohio, but lived most of his life in Fort Wayne and Marion, Indiana until retiring from RCA as an accountant. He graduated from Indiana University after serving in the Navy during WWII. In his youth he played saxophone with the VFW and the American Legion Bands. He worked with many philanthropic organizations including the Urban League, Junior Achievement, Zoning boards, and homeless initiatives. Until his early 90's he enjoyed league bowling. Before Covid lockdowns, he loved euchre nights. He was an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church and worked in the Stephen's Ministry. He was still enjoying reading his Kindle and watching TV sports before a fall last week. He is predeceased by his wife, June of 73 years; his eldest daughter, Cynthia; and his sister, Eunice Holtrey. He is survived by his daughters, Constance (Alan) of Tucson; and Sara (Patrick) of Indianapolis; grandsons, Tony and John Roberts of Marion, IN; six great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. No services at this time due to Covid. Memorials may be made to Interfaith Community Services or Ascension Lutheran Church in Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.