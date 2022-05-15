William Arnett

Bill loved the water, sun and boating. He designed the pool of his dreams. A true craftsman, when he needed something, he built it. After graduation from Prescott High School in 1974, he served as a U.S. Marine for 3 years. In 2011, after 26 years of employment, he retired from Raytheon Missile Systems as a metrologist. Bill is survived by wife Deena, along with sons Casey (Angie) and Toby (Katherine), daughter Kelli, step-son David (Kelly) and step-daughter Janelle. He will be missed by sisters Brenda (Van), Julie and Ellen (David) and sisters-in-law Denise (Don), Debra (Andrew) and Linda. He so loved his grandchildren Anallyssa, Vincent, Rose, Kaylin, Lyla, Riley, Hunter, Jubilee, Jenesis and Alyssa and will be missed by many nieces and nephews, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of life is scheduled for June 25, 2022, from 10:30 to 12:00 at Rotary Park, Ramada 3, 2315 Balboa Drive, Bullhead City, AZ 86442, with lunch to follow at Hooches 95 Bar & Grill, 5575 S. Hwy 95, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426. Arrangements by Diamond & Sons Valley View Funeral Home.