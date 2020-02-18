William Barg

BARG, William Michael
On Sunday, February 16, 2020, William Michael Barg, passed away at the age of 81. William was born on March 31, 1939 in Iowa City, Iowa to Egmont and Dorothy (Graves) Barg. He grew up in Mason City, Iowa. His father "Doc" was a Surgeon and his mother "Dorothy" a Registered Nurse. He obtained his BS in Civil Engineering from University of Minnesota in 1962. Attended the US Air Force officers' training school 1965-1966. Served in Vietnam from 1967-1969 with the 819th Civil Engineering Squadron. He worked as a Civil Engineer in the private sector from 1969 until he retired in 2001. His favorite stories were about his past service in the US Air Force, and anything about Alaska. His favorite physical activities included walking, hiking, and driving his Jeep off-road. His father, Egmont and his mother, Dorothy preceded William in death. His wife, Mary Irene Barg and his brother, James Barg and several cousins, nieces and nephews survive him. No funeral services will be held. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.