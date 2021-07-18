William Berry

BERRY, William

79, passed away June 25, 2021 in Tucson, AZ, at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital.

He was predeceased by father, C.W. Berry; mother, Elsie Abernathy; stepfather, C.F. Abernathy and brother, John Berry.

Bill's dry, wry commentary on life was "No good deed shall go unpunished." It belied a lifelong devotion to his immediate and extended family, his country, his workplace and the welfare of others.

Bill retired from long careers in the US Navy and then Raytheon to live out his dream: days filled with reading, travel, telling tall tales and sharing bad jokes, good eating and napping in a big recliner chair with a lap full of adoring rescued dogs.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Kathryn; her daughter and family, sister-in-law, Tha Berry and family, a host of cherished cousins and a lifetime of friends.

Many thanks to the multi-disciplinary care teams at Northwest Medical Center, Banner UMC North, Cornerstone Specialty Hospital, Tucson Medical Center, and Foothills Rehabilitation Center.

Services, including inurnment at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Marana AZ, will be held at a later date.