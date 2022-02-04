William Braucher

Braucher, William F.
William Frank "Bill" Braucher 93, of Tucson, died January 23, 2022, after a long illness. William Frank Braucher was born September 20, 1928, in Canton, Ohio, to Lester Leo Braucher and Mary Frances Warburton. He grew up in a family of five in the village of North Canton, Ohio, where his father was village clerk.
He met Elizabeth "Bettye" Hill when they were freshmen at Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio, in 1946, and they were married July 16, 1950, in Kitchel, Ind.
Mr. Braucher pursued a teaching career, and the couple followed good friend Chris Orr Unruh to Tucson in 1956, where they were educators. Mr. Braucher was a teacher at several schools in Tucson, including Wrightstown, Borton, and Schumaker elementary schools, and was a school counselor before being named principal of Carrillo Elementary School in 1966. Mr. Braucher was also principal of Sewell Elementary School before he retired in 1984.
Lt. Col. Braucher was proud to be a Marine, having been drafted during the Korean conflict. He later joined the Marine Corps Reserve, and commanded the USMCR unit in Tucson during the mid-1960s.
Mr. Braucher is survived by Wilma Caldwell, his wife of ten years; his children and their spouses: Scott Braucher and Mary Ann Ruelas; Chris and David Confer, all of Tucson; Richard Braucher and Verena Tent-Braucher of Albany, Calif.; A sister-in-law, Premlata Paul of Tucson and her sons, Sunil and Navin; three stepsons: Dan Caldwell of St. Charles, Ill.; Darwin Caldwell and Dennis Caldwell of Tucson; four grandchildren, Jonathan Confer of Phoenix, Amanda Lee-Confer and husband Jonathan of Tucson; Saskia Braucher and husband Peter Hayes of Richmond, Calif.; Annika Braucher of Albany, Calif.; two step-grandsons, Christopher Caldwell, of Ridgway, Colo., and Ryan Caldwell of St. Charles, Ill.; three step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Braucher was preceded in death by Elizabeth, his wife of 58 years; siblings, Margaret Disbrow and Richard and Thomas Braucher; and brother-in-law, Anand Paul.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson. To view the service online, go to cpctucsonaz.org (scroll to the bottom of the home page).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of William F. Braucher to Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710, or to a charity of your choice.