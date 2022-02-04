William Braucher

Braucher, William F.

William Frank "Bill" Braucher 93, of Tucson, died January 23, 2022, after a long illness. William Frank Braucher was born September 20, 1928, in Canton, Ohio, to Lester Leo Braucher and Mary Frances Warburton. He grew up in a family of five in the village of North Canton, Ohio, where his father was village clerk.

He met Elizabeth "Bettye" Hill when they were freshmen at Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio, in 1946, and they were married July 16, 1950, in Kitchel, Ind.

Mr. Braucher pursued a teaching career, and the couple followed good friend Chris Orr Unruh to Tucson in 1956, where they were educators. Mr. Braucher was a teacher at several schools in Tucson, including Wrightstown, Borton, and Schumaker elementary schools, and was a school counselor before being named principal of Carrillo Elementary School in 1966. Mr. Braucher was also principal of Sewell Elementary School before he retired in 1984.

Lt. Col. Braucher was proud to be a Marine, having been drafted during the Korean conflict. He later joined the Marine Corps Reserve, and commanded the USMCR unit in Tucson during the mid-1960s.