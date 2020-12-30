William Broughton

BROUGHTON, William Harvey
Bill Broughton 85, passed away at home in Las Vegas, NM, December 18, 2020. Bill was born August 5, 1935 in Harvey, Illinois to Louise Sevenhouse Broughton and William Horace Broughton. His life was well-lived, exemplified by hard work, punctuated by a sense of humor. He was an Army medic in France during the Korean War. After military service he worked as gravure engraver for the R.R. Donnelly Co. in Chicago. His interest in target shooting won him many medals and an invitation to the Olympics. Bill moved to NM, remarried, beginning a new life chapter. Together with his wife Leslie, he pursued long-lived educational dreams at UNM. He graduated with honors, Summa Cum Laude, and in 1994 earned a Ph.D. in history. His dissertation on Spain during the American Revolution is owned by several academic libraries. Bill recalled the camaraderie he enjoyed with fellow students and professors. Colleagues lovingly nicknamed him "Sour Broughton," but he had a dry wit, and was always ready to tease, showing his mischievous side. He was a source of calm, good judgment, and support for friends. His UNM years included Managing Editor of the New Mexico Historical Review and Research Historian at the Spanish Colonial Research Center. He moved to Tucson where he was Associate Editor of the Journal of Arizona History until retiring in 2003. Back in NM in 2006, he volunteered as librarian at Ft. Union National Monument. Bill enjoyed reading, classical music, camping, gardening, and collecting antique swords. The love of his life was Leslie. The two were inseparable and the world to each other. In his last years he dealt with Alzheimer's with strength and humor. Bill is survived by his wife Leslie; his sister, Beth Warnick, and children, Suzette DaSilva, Annette Broughton, Michael Broughton, Amy Rasmussen, and Marianne Broughton. His first wife, Jeannette, predeceased him. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.