William Calandrella

William (Bill) Calandrella passed away January 22, 2022. Born in Mesa, AZ, he grew up in Colorado Springs, attending Catholic school through St. Joseph's Military Academy (KS) and Regis College (CO). Working for IBM in Boulder, San Jose, and Tucson, he retired after 40 years. With his wife, he also served in Marriage Encounter leadership. Talented in many areas - landscaping, woodworking, construction - he could do and fix it all. His grandkids and all who knew him were entertained by his larger-than-life stories of both fabled and actual events. He enjoyed his Italian heritage, Cokes, licorice, model trains, line-control planes, dachshunds, Canasta, horseshoes, reading, friends, and extended family. Most of all, he deeply loved his wife Linda for 55 years and his children and their families of whom he was so proud: Amy (Tyler, Abby, Chloe) Whelan, Paul (Sara, Luca), and Laura. His funeral Mass will be Saturday, June 18, 10 AM, Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop, a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Corpus Christi Building Fund. Cremation by Brings Broadway Chapel.