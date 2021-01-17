CELAYA, William A.
82, passed away on January 3, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary G. Celaya; sons, William A. Celaya, Jr., Daniel A. Celaya (Danna), Steven M. Celaya and John A. Celaya (Cecilia); ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lupe Celaya; brother, Albert Celaya Jr.; son, Juan Francisco Celaya and grandson, William Celaya III "Guerito" and his beloved Chihuahua, "Chiquita". William worked for the City of Tucson Fire Department and retired as Captain. During his time as a firefighter, he attended the University of Arizona and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. He later returned to the City of Tucson as a building inspector until retiring for good in 2003. Billy, as many knew him, was a wealth of knowledge who enjoyed reading his history books, playing his guitar and listening to trio and mariachi music. He had an enormous love and pride of his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many who admired and respected him. In closing to a favorite quote of his, "yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift, that's why they call it a present". Until we are reunited, may you rest in eternal peace. Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS.