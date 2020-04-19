William Chonis

CHONIS , William "Dino"
Constantine
59, passed away after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family April 13, 2020. Dino was born April 18, 1960 in Tucson, AZ. Dino quietly rooted for the underdog, was a loyal friend, confidant and modest mentor to countless members of the community. He had a subtle way of providing valuable life lessons long before you ever realized you had been schooled. He enjoyed being out in nature, cheering for The Cats, cycling, and collecting and cruising in his vintage whips. Above all else was his faith and family, who continues his legacy, Tino's Pizza, est. 1984. He is preceded in death by his father, Gus Chonis; mother, Patti Chonis and sister, Jill Bontrager. He is watching over his brother, Jeff Chonis (Joyce, daughter Savanna); sister, Tina Pulos (Sam); beautiful wife, Sheila; his loving children, Staci Snyder, Morgan Chonis, Dimitri Chonis; grandson, David Orozco and cherished dog, Jessi girl. A Celebration of Life is delayed due to social distancing. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
