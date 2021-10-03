William Cobb

COBB, William "Willy" Franklin
passed away due to Covid 19 on January 22, 2021
--
his "Celebration of Life" is on
Sunday, October 24, 2021
at 1:00 p.m.
--
Invitations have been mailed,
if you have not received yours and would like to attend,
--
please call 520-885-1316.
