William Cobb

passed away due to complications from Covid-19 January 22, 2021 at TMC Hospital. He was born October 11, 1950 at Fort Belvoir, VA (Washington D. C.) to Maj. Cecil and Mrs. Athelin Cobb. He grew up in Las Cruces, NM; Okinawa; Ft. Huachuca, AZ; and Sierra Vista, AZ where he graduated from Buena High School. He moved to Tucson to begin a career as a talented hair stylist. After time as a stylist at Steinfeld's and Levy's, he opened his "Willy's Salon" in 1984 and over the years had many great employees such as Anna, Glenna, Maria, Rosa, Sherry, Christel, and Mark. He sold his salon in 2019 and semi-retired. He greeted people with their names and a big smile. He was a lover of life and people. His employees and many clients were his best friends even when they moved elsewhere. He made a positive difference in people's lives and he was loved in return. He is survived by his siblings, Charles (Lucille), Longmont, CO; Ann Creek, Tucson, AZ; Jon, Tucson, AZ; Stephen (Glendalynn), Sierra Vista, AZ; nieces, nephews and close, like-family friends who loved and watched over him: Emery, Wayne, Cheri, Judy, Yvonne, Dan, Jane, Kelly, Dixie, John, Mike, Kacey, Pam and Dillis, Dann and the list goes on into the hundreds. Willy loved art, music, theater, and was an avid PBS supporter. Willy enjoyed traveling and took many cruises: the Main and Rhine Rivers, British Isles, France, Holland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia, Italy, Croatia, Slovenia, Malta, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, and a tour of China which included a cruise down the Yangtze River. Burial will be at the Cochise Memory Gardens, Sierra Vista next to his beloved grandmother, Edna Cleveland and near his parents buried at Ft. Huachuca. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., located at a private residence please call 520-885-1316 for directions. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.