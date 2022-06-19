William D'Angelo

William Robert D'Angelo 1923 - 2022 It is with profound sadness, pride and gratitude that I share with you, my father, William "Bill" Robert D'Angelo, has left this place to return home. He joins all of our dear family who passed before him. He lived an amazing 99 years. Bill was born Guglielmo D'Angelo on January 26, 1923 in New York, New York. A first generation American citizen, he was the youngest of four, born to Benedetto and Nunzietta who had emigrated from Sicily with their eldest son, Domenic "Jack". Along with sisters Carmela "Millie" and Margherita "Margie", they welcomed their baby brother and grew up a happy, Italian family. There were always songs, funny stories and good food around the dinner table. With his parents' permission, Bill enlisted in the US Army in 1941. War was declared later that year, abruptly sending him from basic training in Kentucky to become a light Tank Commander for the 714th Tank Battalion in the European Theater. During his service with the 12th Armored Division, he fought in the Battle of Herrlisheim, Germany, earning a Purple Heart. After WWII, Bill transitioned into the newly formed US Air Force as Military Police and returned stateside. While stationed in Delaware, he met his first wife, Mable. He journeyed overseas again, serving in the Korean Conflict. He continued on to Morocco, Wales, Massachusetts, San Francisco and Roswell, earning commendation and longevity medals. In 1962, he retired from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant. Bill relocated to Tucson and accepted a civil service position at Davis-Monthan. Following Mable's death, he began a new chapter as a Warehouse Supervisor for Montgomery Ward in 1964. There he met his second love, Winnie Mae, who worked in the drapery department. In 1969, at 46 years old, SURPRISE. He became a father. That's where I come in. My parents married in 1971, when I was two. I was there. My father retired from Ward's in 1987. He was a good dad and had a strong sense of right and wrong. He was a talented carpenter, like his father before him. He could fix anything and would rather spend two hours fabricating a piece of hardware, than run down to Ace and buy it for 15 cents. When I was little, he could devour an entire pizza. He'd smash cans in the backyard with a sledgehammer. We'd take them to the recycling center, so I'd learn the value of a dollar, a hard day's work and the importance of not wasting anything. He taught me to draw, to ride a bike and drive a car. He loved to read, liked cop shows and cartoons, Star Trek but not Star Wars. He pretended to only tolerate dogs but not-so-secretly loved them and often reminisced about the K9s he took care of in the service. He could be funny (when Mom and I weren't upstaging him) and he had an opinion on nearly everything, if you'd ask. And sometimes, if you didn't. He was sentimental and generous. He had loved singing with his parents and siblings when he was young. And when he'd hear those songs again, he was right back there at that childhood dinner table. We lost our sweet Winnie Mae in 1998 and our beloved dog, Maxx after that. Bill remained vital and busy until he broke his back in 2019. I returned to my childhood home to take care of him. It's hard to watch someone slowly decline. No longer could he see well enough to read the books he loved and he lost interest in most everything else. Someone once so active was winding down and growing weary. Almost every day, he would say, "No one should live this long." But he did. And he did it in his way, on his terms, until he slipped from this place for something better on April 22, 2022. I'm proud of him and his life, his tenacity, his courage. I'll miss him and mom the rest of my days. He was preceded in death by nearly everyone. He leaves behind me - his daughter, Jamie D'Angelo Sullivan; my love, partner and co-caregiver, Stephen Fiscella; loyal former son-in-law and personal chef, David Sullivan; loving nieces, Jackie Giacchetti and Violet Huston; dear nephews, Richard Puleo and Paul Puleo; and their families. Our doggies, Chucho ("Choo-Choo") and Pico ("Little Mousey") are still watching the door, waiting for their grandpa to return. At Bill's request, no services were held. Science Care handled his sci-fi worthy sendoff. In the words of the Old Italian Man, "This too, shall pass."