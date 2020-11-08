William Davolt

DAVOLT, William "Bill" Wray
passed away on November 4, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1941 in Leavenworth, Kansas to George Earl Davolt and Gladys Valentine Davolt.
Bill, known as "Silly Papa" by his grandchildren, is remembered best for his dry sense of humor, his eclectic music taste and his cat whispering skills.
In High School Bill was a National Merit Scholar. He served in the US Army as a lab technician and was awarded the distinguished "Soldier of the Year" honor. After the Army Bill obtained his medical degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 1969. He and his wife, Glenna Sanders Davolt, met in Phoenix, Arizona at the Maricopa County Hospital where they both worked. They married in 1972 and moved to Oregon in 1973 to raise their family. Bill worked as an OB/GYN with Kaiser Permanente for 25 years and he treasured his relationships with his patients.
In addition to his work as a doctor, Bill was an accomplished painter with a great love for music and art. His knowledge and appreciation for the arts has been passed down through two generations.
For several years Bill took summertime sabbaticals to work on the Navajo reservation with the Indian Health Service. This work took him to many places throughout Arizona and New Mexico, cultivating his love of the landscape, the people, and the spirt of the Southwest. After many years of Oregon rain, he and Glenna relocated to Tucson, Arizona. Bill loved the many cultures in Tucson and enjoyed the vibrant art and live music scene. He especially loved spending Thursday nights listening to performances by Salvador Duran on the Hotel Congress patio.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother, Alan Kelley. He is survived by his wife, Glenna Hogan Davolt; his sisters, Patricia Fairchild and Joy Ann Anderson (Don); his children, Holly Clifton of Tucson, Arizona, Ami Campbell (Russell) of Dallas, Texas and Adam Davolt of Tucson, Arizona; his six grandchildren, Kye Davolt, Evan Davolt, Jeremy Davolt, Jasper Campbell, Aelish Campbell, Violet Campbell and seven nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to support their beloved local artists at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tucson-musicians-covid19-relief or a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET.
