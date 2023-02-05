Our beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, William Boyd Dover, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023. He was born on January 21, 1940, in Cedar City, Utah, the youngest of four children of William Bryant Dover and Zola Smith Dover. Boyd attended the University of Utah and obtained a master's degree in social work, demonstrating his lifelong care and concern for those less fortunate than him. Upon graduation, he took his first job in Austin, TX, where his first son, Brent, was born to his first wife, DeeAnn Peterson. He was soon recruited to lead the Arizona Children's Home, which brought him to Tucson, AZ in 1968 where his second son, Bert, was born. Over the years he lived, raised his family, and played a lot of golf back and forth between Tucson and Tempe, AZ. His career included leadership roles in both government agencies and private companies, always focused on caring for those with mental health challenges and children in need. In the mid-1970s, as Director of the Pima County Juvenile Court System, Boyd met a court recorder, Norma Terrazas, which led to their marriage in December 1975. Together, Boyd and Norma, with their two daughters Kristi and Nikki, raised an amazing family, and their home became the focal point of extended family members from Nogales, AZ to Salt Lake City, UT. Boyd's engaging personality, long and intricate storytelling, attention to details and concern about the lives of others, quick wit and sarcastic humor were the perfect companion to Norma's impeccable hospitality and effervescence. Together, they welcomed everyone as they are and created a place where family and friends wanted to gather. Boyd's lifelong career was caring for children he didn't know, and along the way, he learned many skills and the importance of deeply connecting with and caring for his own four children and 12 cherished grandchildren. In an era when the gap between the generations seems wider than ever, Boyd found ways to ensure all of his direct family knew they were unconditionally loved by him, and in turn, he was loved by all right back to his very last days. He will be so missed by so many family and friends alike. Boyd is survived by his children, Brent Dover (Cathy), Bert Dover (Gigi), Kristi Dover (Russ Cheatham), Nikki Pochily (Jeff) and grandchildren, Blake, Justin, Katie, Tai, Riley, Cosette, Travis, Alexandra, Kenedy, Brock, Emerson and Elliott; his sisters, Ann Marie Hirschi and Joan Wendel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; his parents, Bryant and Zola and sister, Geraldine Osborn. A celebration of Boyd's life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY AND CEMETERY, 5801 East Grant Road, Tucson, Arizona, 85712. A gathering for family, friends and food will follow beginning at approximately 3:30 p.m. at a location to be announced during the service. The service can be viewed via live stream by joining their Facebook Page-East Lawn Palms Mortuary & East Lawn Palms Cemetery. Donations in Boyd's name may be made to Arizona's Children Association by visiting https://www.arizonaschildren.org/donation-form/