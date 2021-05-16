 Skip to main content
William Flaharty

William Flaharty

  • Updated

FLAHARTY, William Joseph (Joe)

died suddenly on Saturday May 8, 2021 in Tucson. Joe was born to William and Joan Flaharty in Philadelphia, PA in 1956. He was a graduate of the University of Arizona and remained an avid Wildcats sports fan throughout his life. He was pre-deceased by his parents and sisters, Karen (Flaharty) Daley and Kathleen Flaharty. Joe is survived by his two brothers, Patrick Flaharty (Kristen) and Christopher Flaharty (Nicole); three nieces, Kathryn, Caroline and Kendall and two nephews, Calen and Nevin. The Funeral Mass is scheduled for Wednesday,

May 19, 2021 at 9:45 a.m.

in the Chapel at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

