William Fosdick

He is predeceased by his parents, Leonard Samuel Fosdick, Elizabeth Carter Fosdick and his first wife, Joanne. He is survived by his wife, Cindy of 42 years; children, Susan, Lynda, Janet (Peter Wertheimer) and Robert (Mary); grandchildren, Marcus, Sam, Matthew, Amanda, Maya and Mason; sisters, Elizabeth Carter, Margaret (Irv) Young; brother-in-law, Mario Pugliani and many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Denison University (BA) and Northwestern University School of Medicine (M.D., M.S.). Bill moved to Tucson in 1963 and joined the Holbrook Hill Medical group. He was the clinic physician at TMC's Arthritis Foundation for 14 years. In 1976 he went into solo practice specializing in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology until his retirement in 1998. The family would like to thank his doctors, nurses, and the staff of Peppi's House TMC's hospice, Kindred at Home, TMC Wound clinic and Anna who cared for Bill for the last four years. He leaves a wonderful legacy and fond memories to his children and grandchildren and those who were blessed to know him. Memorial donation in memory of Dr. Fosdick may be made to: University of Arizona Arthritis Center, P.O. Box 210109 Tucson, AZ, 85721-0109. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at East Lawn Palms Cemetery. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.