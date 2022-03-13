William Frame

Frame, William
William "Bill" Glenn Frame, born April 1930 died February 22, 2022 at age 91. He was born to the late William Blaw and his wife Helen Otto Blaw in East St. Louis, IL. It has been said that there are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains. Bill was one of those people.
Bill attended high school in East St. Louis and Collinsville, IL. He joined the Civil Air Patrol in high school and found his lifelong passion: flight.
Bill met Mearl Nichols in August 1950. She was the love of his life, and they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in 2022.
After earning his pilot's license during military service, Bill became a corporate pilot. He flew for Fabick Tractor, Ozark Airlines, Peabody Coal, Ralston Purina, and Budd Wheel Corporation. He accumulated nearly 20,000 hours of flight time domestically and internationally. A highlight of his international flying was flying a Lockheed Jetstar 8 through the Berlin Corridor in 1979, crossing Checkpoint Charlie into East Berlin. In addition to his Airline Transport Rating, Bill was licensed in gliders, helicopters, and seaplanes. After retirement from corporate flying, he flew many years for the Civil Air Patrol in Tucson.
Bill received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award in 2006 in appreciation for fifty years of "dedicated service, technical expertise, professionalism, and many outstanding contributions that further the cause of safety." His corporate flying included Bonanzas, the DC-3, Convair 440, Sabreliner 40 and 60, Gulfstream 1, Turbo Commander 690, Lear Jet 36 and Jetstar 8. Privately, Bill owned a Cessna 185 and a 182 RG.
Bill is predeceased by his father, William F. Blaw; stepfather, George Darle Frame; mother, Helen Otto Frame and great-granddaughter, Jessica Phillips Teixeira. He is survived by his loving wife, Mearl Frame; brother, George Frame, Jr. (Patricia); children, Kathleen "Sue" Krol, William G. Frame, Jr. (Candy), and Steve Frame; grandchildren, Allison Frame (Eric Braun), Michelle Edge (Michael), Laura Dopierala (Ken), Tracey Phillips (Jimmie), Karen Thomasson (Sean), CC Frame; great-grandchildren, Alex, Samantha, Abigail, Isabella, Jacob, Julia, Jonathan, Lillian, Matthew, Nathan; great-great-grandchildren, Aubree, Colt, and Colton.
A memorial service is planned for 11:30 a.m., April 23, 2022 at Desert Skies United Methodist Church, Houghton and Ft. Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Desert Skies United Methodist Church Memorial Garden.