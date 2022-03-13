William Frame

Frame, William

William "Bill" Glenn Frame, born April 1930 died February 22, 2022 at age 91. He was born to the late William Blaw and his wife Helen Otto Blaw in East St. Louis, IL. It has been said that there are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains. Bill was one of those people.

Bill attended high school in East St. Louis and Collinsville, IL. He joined the Civil Air Patrol in high school and found his lifelong passion: flight.

Bill met Mearl Nichols in August 1950. She was the love of his life, and they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in 2022.

After earning his pilot's license during military service, Bill became a corporate pilot. He flew for Fabick Tractor, Ozark Airlines, Peabody Coal, Ralston Purina, and Budd Wheel Corporation. He accumulated nearly 20,000 hours of flight time domestically and internationally. A highlight of his international flying was flying a Lockheed Jetstar 8 through the Berlin Corridor in 1979, crossing Checkpoint Charlie into East Berlin. In addition to his Airline Transport Rating, Bill was licensed in gliders, helicopters, and seaplanes. After retirement from corporate flying, he flew many years for the Civil Air Patrol in Tucson.