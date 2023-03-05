1/24/1947-2/23/2023. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Major Frank Joseph Gabrhel and Elizabeth Spaar Gabrhel. After the death of his father, the Gabrhels moved to Tucson in 1963. Bill attended Palo Verde HS & the University of Arizona before moving to Houston in 1972 to attend the Texas Heart Institute School of Perfusion Technology. Returning to Tucson, he was one of only three perfusionists in the city. As pioneers in operative perfusion in the region, Bill, Billy Applegate & Dr. Adib Sabbagh started the Tucson Heart Institute School of Perfusion Technology from around 1980 to 1987, graduated 32 successful perfusionists, some of whom worked in Tucson and across the country. In 1986 Bill & partner Billy founded Palo Verde Perfusion & Southwest Medical Supply. Bill Gabrhel was a Centurion and member of the West Point Parents Association. He was preceded in death by his son, Alexander Joseph Gabrhel, and his parents. He is survived by Yolanda, his wife of 52 years, his son, Lt Col Michael R. Gabrhel (Terez) & daughter Jillian N. Gabrhel, RN. Also grieving his loss are sister Kristine Falkenhagen, granddaughters Addison, Senna, Elizabeth & Alexandria Gabrhel, as well as many immediate & extended family members & friends. A kind gentle soul and a lifelong prankster, he was beloved by everyone he knew. Memorial Mass to be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1300 N. Greasewood Rd, Tucson 85745 on Friday 3/17/2023 at 1000 am. Reception to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alex Gabrhel Endowed Scholarship Fund at Salpointe Catholic High School, 1545 E. Copper St. Tucson, AZ 85719 www.salpointe.org Arrangements by Desert Rose Heather Cremation and Burial.