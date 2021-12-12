William Gross

of Oro Valley, Arizona, passed peacefully on November 18, 2021 after 82 full years of life. Bill was born in Hazelton, PA on February 21, 1939, second of five children to William A. Gross and Freda M. Heffner. Growing up on a dairy farm, caring for cows, pigs, and chickens, created a strong and disciplined work ethic that would shape Bill's life of service. After graduating from Solanco High School, Lancaster, PA, he attended the National School of Aeronautics, Kansas City, MO, and earned his certificate in Aeronautics as well as a certificate in Business Administration by correspondence from Lasselle Business School, Chicago, IL. In April 1959, Bill started work for Bonanza Airlines in Reno, NV and then in December 1959, married his high school sweetheart, Barbara K. Miller in Union, PA. His 50-year career in the travel industry took Bill and family from Reno to San Clemente, Pebble Beach, and Foster City, CA where in 1985 he formed his own travel marketing service, Destinations Unlimited, before he and Barbara moved to Oro Valley, AZ in 2003. Bill and Barbara were dedicated members of their Presbyterian Churches in every town they lived, fully engaged with ministries and the choir. Bill loved photography, entertaining, playing board and card games, and spending time with friends and family. With a servant's heart, Bill received great joy from helping others while serving the Lord, his community and family. He faithfully volunteered at Oro Valley Hospital, St. Andrew's HUGS Senior outreach program, and was a life-long blood and platelet donor with the American Red Cross. He also enjoyed traveling the world, watching sports, sailing the lagoons of Foster City, golfing, and singing Tenor with both St. Andrew's Choir and the Catalina Community Choir. Bill's bright-blue eyes, welcoming smile, and tender heart will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.