William Harvey-Ageton

Passed away March 6, 2022. Will was a fun, loving family man who is survived by his daughter, Samantha; girlfriend, Alyssa; her two children, Colton and Brielle and other family. Will loved tinkering in the garage, spending time outdoors and finding peace at the beach. He was also quite the "Green Thumb"! He was basically an amateur botanist...he could literally make anything grow. Will had the most loving smile, giving heart and gave the best hugs. He is greatly missed by so many people but we will continue to honor his memory.