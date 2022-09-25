William "Bill" Alfred Howell passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022 at his home in Tucson, AZ. He was 94 years old. Bill was born in Gary, IN on August 12, 1927 until he moved, as a young man, with his parents Nellie and Grant Howell and his sister Jeanine (all now deceased) to Pittsburgh, PA. Bill excelled at basketball and was a star player throughout both his high school and college careers. Bill graduated from Penn State University and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He received his Masters in Business Administration from Stanford University. Bill served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was stationed on board the Aircraft Carrier " USS Oriskany" for three years. Bill maintained a very strong sense of U.S. patriotism throughout his life and it was during his service in the Navy that he met his beloved wife of 69 years, Beverly Segbers, on a blind date in NYC where she was based and working as a United Airlines "Stewardess". Bill's career as an executive with the U.S. Steel Corporation spanned 35 years. He came out of that retirement to head the Haas and Dodd Real Estate Firm in Atlanta, Georgia and finally settled in Tucson in 1995. Bill was an active member of the The Rotary Club of Tucson for many years, a volunteer at Tucson Medical Center, a member of the Tucson Desert Club and the 49er's Golf Club. He was also a member of the Northminster Presbyterian Church of Tucson for 26 years while maintaining his memberships with the Masonic Lodge and the Shriner's International Society until his passing. Bill will be best remembered for his love of sports, history, world travel and most importantly his love for his family, his friends and his faith in God. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Marie Howell, his sister Jeanine Howell Hershey, and his grandson Jordan William Howell. He is survived by his wife Beverly, their son Bob and wife Claudia Howell, grandson Rob and wife Allie Howell and great-granddaughter Ari Howell, all of Tucson. Their daughter Barbara and husband Bruce Bauer of Antigua, West Indies, granddaughter Mikel and husband Evan Campbell and great grandson Marlow Campbell of Portugal and grandson Nicholas and wife Ellie Bauer and great-grandson River Bauer of Miami, Florida. A" Celebration in Memory of Bill's Life" will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ. A Reception at the church will follow. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed on the Christ Presbyterian Church, Tucson website: cpctucsonaz.org In lieu of flowers please make your contribution to: The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 34829, Seattle, Washington 98124-1829.