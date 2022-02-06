William Ingram

Born on September 12, 1939, in New York City, Bill was educated at Yale University and the University of New Hampshire and received his law degree from Boston College Law School. Bill and Flora raised their family in New England while Bill practiced law. They moved to Arizona in the early 90's to be closer to their sons and to get away from the cold winters. Bill traded his three-piece suits for cowboy boots and a horse. He also discovered a new passion in Tucson with the Teach For Friendship Foundation (TFF), a non-profit that he helped establish and led so ably. TFF enriched the lives of so many through the teaching of conversational English abroad, and it enabled Bill to travel and to touch the lives of so many people that shared the same dreams and values as he did. In 2006, Bill was honored to receive the Bell Chime award by the Governor of Hubei Province for his contributions to education and economic growth. Bill will forever be remembered for his kindness, generosity, thoughtful demeanor, his love of reading and his enthusiasm for the arts. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Bill's name. He loved giving to Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT).