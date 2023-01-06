William Iveson

Born August 7, 1932, in Hartford, CT, William Barrett "Bill" Iveson passed away peacefully at home in Tucson, AZ, on December 20, 2022. Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann K. Iveson, son Tom Iveson (Stacy), daughter Dr. Kathleen Iveson (Brenda), and grandson Jared Iveson. After earning a bachelor's degree from Hartt College of Music, Bill married another Hartt graduate, Ann Krupenevich, in 1956. He received his master's degree from the University of Michigan in 1957 while teaching music in Adrian, MI. Bill moved to Tucson, AZ in 1958, working as Music Director at Flowing Wells High School. Next, he taught music at Mansfield JHS, and vocal music at Palo Verde HS, eventually becoming Choir Director at Sahuaro HS when it opened in 1968. His Sahuaro singers won numerous All-State honors and awards, earning a reputation as one of Arizona's finest musical groups. His beloved Baldwin grand piano still graces the Sahuaro stage, a gift from Ann and Bill. Years later, Bill taught Career Development at Rincon HS, and then History at Tucson HS. After retiring from teaching, Bill volunteered for more than a decade as a school board member at Tucson Country Day School. His high expectations for students helped create a legacy of excellence for thousands of young people in Tucson. Bill loved his Michigan Wolverines, plus his adopted team, the Arizona Wildcats. He could talk with anyone and everyone, with an easy charm that made people feel sincerely valued. Bill especially loved spending time with family and friends. A Celebration of Life for Bill will take place in Tucson at Villa Hermosa, 6300 E Speedway, 85710, on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Parking there is limited, but other spaces are available across the street.