William Laman

LAMAN, William H.
It is with a sad heart that we share with you that our dear Bill passed away peacefully on New Year's Day, January 1, 2021. Bill was born in 1928 in Binghampton, NY to Henry and Gertrude and after living in several towns in New York and Pennsylvania the family settled in Waverly, NY. There Bill graduated from High School and went on to play Coronet in the Army Band during his service in Japan at the end of World War II. After his service Bill returned to upstate New York to build his first home while raising a family of two daughters, working and attending night school. It is that work ethic that would define his entire life. Soon Bill was hired by IBM, launching a 38-year career in engineering and management. The family moved to Boulder, Colorado where Bill finished his degree in Mathematics and Engineering. Although Bill was raised hunting and fishing with his father, it is in Colorado that both became a true passion highlighted by a trophy elk taken on a hunting trip to Budges in the Flat Top Mountains of Colorado. Yet another change in life brought Bill to Tucson, Arizona where IBM had a new opportunity. It is there that met his wife, Margrit and together with her children they filled their years with travel to Colorado and building a retail business. Bill retired from IBM to devote more time to the growing retail business and his love for travel and fishing. Being in nature was his love and while his hunting days were behind him, his passion and skill for trout fishing continued into his 90s. It's a passion he passed on to the next two generations.
Bill is survived by his wife, Margrit; his children, Carol and Irene; his stepchildren, Laurie and Jeff and their children and grandchildren, in addition to his sister, Norma and his brothers, Don and Henry.
Please celebrate with us all the wonderful achievements that were part of his life, the people whose lives he touched, his jokes that made us laugh, his integrity and strength and his kindness. May the heavens have many a trout stream and angels who are anxious to learn from the best.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude and appreciation to the teams at Harmony House and Casa de la Luz for the dignity and loving care given to Bill.
A Celebration of Life is planned for later in the year when Covid no longer controls our lives. Donations in his honor can be made to either the Humane Society, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Fund or the Go Fund Me page of Harmony House, Tucson.