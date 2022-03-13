William Magnotto

MAGNOTTO, William "Billy"
Bill Magnotto, 70, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 surrounded by family, friends, and his wife and soulmate, Rebecca (Becky) Adiutori Magnotto by his side. Billy and Becky met in in Erie, PA, and were married in 1979.
Bill was born in Sharon, PA and lived in Farrell, PA October 1, 1951 to parents, William and Josephine (Alongi) Magnotto. He is survived by his wife, Becky; sister MC Mary Catherine (Jerry) Zenobi, Brenda Jo Zenobi Orlin, Anthony Jude (wife Traci) Zenobi and numerous Godchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Bill attended Kennedy Christian High School, Edinboro University, John Carroll University and Gannon University. He worked at Harborcreek School for Boys with socially and emotionally disturbed juvenile delinquents. Then moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan working at Family Group Homes with juveniles. Billy and Becky moved to Tucson in 1986 where they continued a life of giving to others, establishing Golden Dawn Counseling in 1987, which provided In Home services for youth and families. After years of serving people at Golden Dawn he moved on to work for La Frontera where he helped vulnerable populations of homeless and founded The Sonora House, now named "The Magnotto House".
Bill was truly available to listen to anyone. He had an uncanny way of making everyone feel better. His amazing personality made him larger than life. Bill would want everyone to truly celebrate his life with joy and stories. His amazing life touched so many and while we are sad to not have him here, his legacy will live on in our stories and remembrances of his truly wonderful life. Bill always had a smile on his face and in his heart, often saying "Merry Christmas" year round as he celebrated life every day.
Please help family and friends celebrate his life, at a Memorial Ceremony at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 25, 2022 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road, Tucson, AZ, 85718. Reception to follow. A memorial will also be held in Erie, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to La Frontera Center, 502 W. 29th Street, Tucson, AZ, 85713 "Magnotto House" or the charity of your choice.