William Magnotto

MAGNOTTO, William "Billy"

Bill Magnotto, 70, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 surrounded by family, friends, and his wife and soulmate, Rebecca (Becky) Adiutori Magnotto by his side. Billy and Becky met in in Erie, PA, and were married in 1979.

Bill was born in Sharon, PA and lived in Farrell, PA October 1, 1951 to parents, William and Josephine (Alongi) Magnotto. He is survived by his wife, Becky; sister MC Mary Catherine (Jerry) Zenobi, Brenda Jo Zenobi Orlin, Anthony Jude (wife Traci) Zenobi and numerous Godchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Bill attended Kennedy Christian High School, Edinboro University, John Carroll University and Gannon University. He worked at Harborcreek School for Boys with socially and emotionally disturbed juvenile delinquents. Then moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan working at Family Group Homes with juveniles. Billy and Becky moved to Tucson in 1986 where they continued a life of giving to others, establishing Golden Dawn Counseling in 1987, which provided In Home services for youth and families. After years of serving people at Golden Dawn he moved on to work for La Frontera where he helped vulnerable populations of homeless and founded The Sonora House, now named "The Magnotto House".