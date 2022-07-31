William Martin

born July 1, 1931 in Lancaster, PA. Ken enlisted in the USAF on December 29, 1950. Ken met Sue Willet in 1952 and on December 5, 1953 they were married in Sacramento, California. Their first daughter, Lucinda Anne, was born in 1954 and their second daughter, Cathy Sue in 1956. Ken retired from the USAF as a Lt. Col. Following retirement, he went into business with his lifelong friend Richard "Dick" Huss. They ran Graphic Crafts in Lancaster, PA for 24 years. Ken and Sue moved to Tucson, AZ in 1996. Ken was fully retired, and Sue served as an interim pastor at UCC churches. Ken finished his battle with Lewy body dementia on the morning of July 15, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Sue; his brother, Miles Vincent Martin (Mary Ann); his daughters, Cindy (Mike) Lange and Cathy Martin; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Casas Adobes United Church of Christ on August 3, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Interfaith Community Services of Tucson in Ken's honor. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.