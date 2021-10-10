William Mcdonald

MCDONALD, William F., Jr.

79, of Green Valley, Arizona passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

Bill was born on October 19, 1941 in Flushing, New York son of the late William F. McDonald and Maxine (Belshe) T. Smith. Bill was raised in San Diego and was a 1959 graduate of Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad, California. Bill went on to receive his BS in Business Administration from the University of Arizona in 1963. Subsequently, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he faithfully served for six years, including the Vietnam War. Upon being honorably discharged with a rank of Captain, Bill enrolled at the University of Arizona College of Law graduating in 1969. Shortly thereafter he began practicing law in Tucson.

A large portion of his legal career was spent working as an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Phoenix, where he specialized in eminent domain litigation. Bill retired from the City of Phoenix in 2002 and took his talents to Ayers & Brown PC. He retired in 2019 after 50 continuous years of law practice.