William Mcdonald

MCDONALD, William Scott
passed away at home at age 95 on December 9, 2020. He was born in Benton, Ill on September 6, 1925.
Bill was a WW II veteran and served in the infantry of Patton's 3rd Army in Germany. After the war he moved from his hometown of Chicago to Pasadena, California to attend the graduate program at Caltec and where he met his wife, Jeanne. Bill graduated from Caltec with a PhD in physics in 1957 and then worked on the space program.
He was preceded by his parents, John McDonald and Mary Edith Hemphill McDonald; his sister, Eva Specter, and his wife of many years, Jeanne McDonald. After the death of his wife he moved to Vail, AZ and continued his interests in the space program, sports and old movies. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
