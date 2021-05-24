William Mitchell

beloved husband, father, and 'Papa" to his grandsons; left this world May 15, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was born in Weldon, North Carolina and was a resident of Tucson since retiring from the Air Force after 26 years; and followed his cherished airplanes for 26 more years to Transit Alert at DM. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Diane; beloved children, Elizabeth and James and grandsons, Taylor James and Trevor Dylan. No services are planned. The family asks in lieu of flowers please make donations to support our Military personnel, animal rescues, or children in need in his name. THANK YOU. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL.