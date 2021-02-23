William Morris

85, entered Eternal Life February 12, 2021. As 3rd of 10 children, he was quick to learn to be one among many, born to William and Bernice Morris in Atlanta GA. October 16, 1935. His strength of faith, honesty and dedication to hard work are the trademarks of who he became and succeeded in many aspects of life. Bobby never strove for praise, yet his quiet demeanor touched 100's of lives by his 1000's of hours of service to many who may have been lost. His endless energy was the hallmark of 48 years in a fellowship devoted to unity-service-recovery. His military career was 16 years in the Army, Navy and Marine Corp Reserves. He moved to Tucson in 1953. Tucson became his lifelong home. As a fine finish Carpenter, he was led to become a general contractor for 50 years. Bob could build, remodel and repair anything-almost. He was willing to do the best for his people. He loved the Arizona desert, acquired many acres, adopted burros and raised cattle for 30 years. Bobby also had a love of the sea and spent many weekends in Cholla Bay. He built a home there and a fine sailing vessel for fishing and scuba diving in the Sea of Cortez. Bobby is survived by his wife Mary Anne. Her kids are Kathi (CJ) and kids Kelsi, Jenna and Julie. Also are Joe (Christina) and kids Munai and Tenzin. Also survived by Bob's son Joe (Averyl) and three children John and Jennifer and Jeremy who passed in 2011. Daughter, Vicky blessed him with Quisha, Whittney, Anthony and Lyric. Their gifts to Grandpa are 12 great-grandkids. Bobby will be laid to rest in peace on the land he loved, in a private family gathering. Remembrances may be made to your charity of choice. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.