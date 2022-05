William of Tucson passed away May 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Adelaide, and is survived by his sister, Patsy and sister-in-law, Kathryn. William was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. A graveside service with military honors will be held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.