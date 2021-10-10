William Neis

Age 82, passed away August 16, 2021 in San Diego. Wife Mary's beloved for 60 years, and forever. Former Tucsonan, practicing dentistry here for 25 years, Bill was an active volunteer in both cities, remembered in photography, bicycling, astronomy, weaving and education communities. Bill loved people, starting with family. In San Diego, he taught science in middle school, worked as a computer consultant and trainer, and instructed seniors in workout training. Endlessly curious. Music was his first love, one he generously shared. Wry humorist, a born teacher and storyteller. Predeceased by his parents, Ann and Bob. Survived by his brother, John (Krista) of Tucson. Devoted father and grandfather: Margaret (Joe) and sons, Paul, Jack and Jordan; Mike (Tracy) and daughters, Emily, Karen, Laura and Maria; and Annie (Joel) and son, George. Donations in his name to The North Coast Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 503, Solana Beach, CA 92075, will benefit the nonprofit music program.