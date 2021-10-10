 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William Neis

William Neis

NEIS, William "Bill", DDS,

Age 82, passed away August 16, 2021 in San Diego. Wife Mary's beloved for 60 years, and forever. Former Tucsonan, practicing dentistry here for 25 years, Bill was an active volunteer in both cities, remembered in photography, bicycling, astronomy, weaving and education communities. Bill loved people, starting with family. In San Diego, he taught science in middle school, worked as a computer consultant and trainer, and instructed seniors in workout training. Endlessly curious. Music was his first love, one he generously shared. Wry humorist, a born teacher and storyteller. Predeceased by his parents, Ann and Bob. Survived by his brother, John (Krista) of Tucson. Devoted father and grandfather: Margaret (Joe) and sons, Paul, Jack and Jordan; Mike (Tracy) and daughters, Emily, Karen, Laura and Maria; and Annie (Joel) and son, George. Donations in his name to The North Coast Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 503, Solana Beach, CA 92075, will benefit the nonprofit music program.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for staying healthy during cold and flu season

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News