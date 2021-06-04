William O'connor

"Chris" passed away on May 24, 2021, at the age of 63, after a courageous fight against cancer and pneumonia. Chris was born in Sarasota, Florida on December 31, 1957. Chris moved with his family to Augusta, Maine, and New Orleans before finally settling in Tucson in 1976. He worked for over 20 years as a meat purveyor and grocery store assistant manager for Albertson's, where he mentored many colleagues helping further their careers, and making lifelong friends. Chris is preceded in death by his parents, John and Anita O'Connor and his brother, Richard O'Connor. He is survived by his sister, Peggy O'Connor Torregrossa (Mike); brother, John O'Connor Jr.; niece and nephew, Kaylene and Paul Torregrossa; his nephews in California and many cousins and relatives. A special thank you to family friend Cynthia "Cindy" Bower for the love and care she shared with Chris and our whole family. Chris leaves behind many friends and family members whom he loved very much. When you think of him, think of him playing golf, something that brought him great happiness. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. Francis de Sales Church, 1375 S. Camino Seco, Tucson. Memorial donations in memory of Chris can be made to lowernine.org. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.