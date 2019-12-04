OVERTON, William T.
84, passed away December 1, 2019, at the Arizona State Veterans Home in Tucson, AZ. He was born September 9, 1935 and is preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Norma Overton and his children, Ladorn Spring Tucker, Wilhelm T. Bersziek, Mark Overton, Michael (Shelly) Overton and his two grandchildren. He graduated Vance County High School in Henderson, N.C. and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he proudly served his country for 27 years, retiring as a MSGT. His love for this country was undeniable. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (North Chapel), 204 S. Stone Ave., Services will begin at 6:00 p.m. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.