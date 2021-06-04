William Robinson

On a warm and breezy night, under a full moon, our dad and grandpa passed away peacefully at home, April 26, 2021. His last days were full of love and family. William J. Robinson was born in Erie, PA on February 19, 1929. He served in the US Army from 1951 to 1953. Bill's love of the desert and for archaeology brought him to the University of Arizona where he received a PhD in Anthropology. Over 30 years as a professor and, ultimately, Director of the Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research, Bill helped advance the use of dendrochronology to study archaeological sites throughout the Southwest and the United States. After retirement, Bill loved to travel, bird, and spend countless hours researching our family's genealogy. Bill was preceded in death by Priscilla, in 2013, after 56 years of marriage. He is survived by Peter Robinson (Deb Gardener), Betsey Robinson and his four beloved grandchildren, Ben, Graham, Rachel and Ethan. A celebration of life for both Bill and Priscilla will be held at a later date. Contact Betsey at betsey.robinson1@gmail.com for more information.